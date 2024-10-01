Sports Stories
Buckle up for an action-packed sampling of our sports and adventure shows, featuring some of the most iconic sports figures of our time.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 96%
Two Florida High Schools battle for supremacy on the gridiron in a community that's produced more NFL stars than anywhere else in America.
- Original
- E54
- 14m
- 89%
The face of baseball is rapidly changing. The next generation of major league stars are using cutting-edge science and technology to drive their performance to unprecedented heights.
- 24 episodes
- 92%
After circumnavigating Africa by bicycle and rowing from Africa to America, Riaan Manser is one of the most accomplished adventurers.
- 52m
- 93%
Scientists have proved that the mental faculties of high-performance athletes’ are superior to the average brain. Today, psycho-cognitive training is carried out in certain major clubs, to push sportsmen and women even further.
- Original
- E19
- 10m
- 91%
Increasingly high-tech tools are being used to evaluate youth baseball players. The question is can they outperform professional scouts?
- 1h 14m
- 91%
This documentary feature chronicles the amazing life story of Joseph Greenstein, “The Mighty Atom – Strongest Man In The World”. Given a death sentence as a young child, standing only 5’4”, Greenstein would go on to create and master unusual feats of strength.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 91%
In the shadows of the Smoky Mountains lives a football dynasty. Alcoa High School is southern Appalachia's true football powerhouse.
- 10 episodes
- 95%
Go deep into the harsh realities for football stars at one famed high school, where winning championships is a chance at a better life.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 73%
Nothing’s bigger than high school football in Texas. Follow Dallas-Fort Worth’s Desoto Eagles—the team that sent 17 players to the NFL.
- 52m
- 93%
The 1936 Berlin Olympics changed the world. Never before had the games been this elaborate—or this controversial. The world's biggest sporting event was turned into a Nazi propaganda fest. This docu-drama tells the stories of the people who shaped and participated in those games.
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Go behind the scenes with the drivers and pit crews fighting for victory at the Total 24 Hours of Spa GT3 race in Belgium.
- 23m
- 100%
These stories of courage capture the beauty of high school sports—on and off the field. See the real reasons why we laugh, why we cry, why we sweat and why we dream.
- 10 episodes
- 94%
Wonder what it’s like to move like the world’s greatest athletes? This series explores the science behind incredible feats of athleticism.