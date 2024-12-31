Creepy Crawlies
They wiggle, they squirm, they buzz, bite and bother...learn about all things Creepy Crawly from the microscopic to the gigantic.
- 52m
- 98%
David Attenborough travels to the Jura Mountains in the Swiss Alps, to find out about one of the largest animal societies in the world, where over a billion ants live in peace.
- Original
- 11m
- 98%
Photographer Martin Dohrn has rigged special cameras in order to capture the hectic and complex world of Bristol -- in his backyard! Watch as he slows down the almost imperceptible movements of the insects that populate his garden from fascinating bee species to active spiders and more.
- Original
- 51m
- 98%
Why do animals produce light of their own? For centuries, we could only marvel at the mystery of bioluminescence. Now we can begin to reveal the amazing truth about these living lights. Sir David Attenborough is our guide, as we venture into a world he describes as "utterly unlike our own".
- Original
- 8m
- 97%
Enter the spectacular world of bioluminescence guided by Sir David Attenborough, and expert filmmaker Martin Dohrn. Get an exclusive look at the state-of-the-art technology, that has allowed us to witness for the first time ever the magnificent world that lights up at night across our globe.
- Original
- 20m
- 95%
What is a virus? How does it affect humans and how does it spread? Doctors, virologists, and scientists examine the spread of the Zika virus, what effect this growing epidemic may have on large populations, and possible next steps to stop the illness.
- Original
- 35m
- 93%
Bugs, they're everywhere. Get an up close and personal look at the many unique secrets that can be found in the insect world. These creepy crawlies never looked so big!
- 2 episodes
- 97%
The underground world is a largely unexplored universe. Find out what goes on in the subterranean world of our planet Earth.
- 52m
- 93%
Didier Noirot dove with Jacques Cousteau over 5,000 times. Often, they were joined by South African photographer Roger Horrocks–notorious for his daring shark photography. This breakthrough documentary chronicles their dive with the giant Nile crocodile.
- 49m
- 94%
All over the coastal tropics of northern Australia and Southeast Asia, local armies of 500,000 soldiers are on standby, ready to fight as necessary. They are the green tree ants, whose group power can be truly terrifying.
- 50m
- 96%
We’ve all got our issues with the insect world. They can be pretty annoying –– buzzing, biting and being creepy. But without our invertebrate neighbors, we’d be in serious trouble. They clean up the planet, pollinate the plants, and provide the basis of the food chain that supports all life.
- Original
- 33m
- 94%
We think of fungi as the bottom of the food chain, the recyclers in the circle of life. But fungi are predators. They feed on life. And there are more out there than we ever knew. As we spread into every corner of planet Earth, they are also discovering us – and that we might be the perfect host.
- Original
- E2
- 52m
- 98%
In order to adapt to different environments, protect themselves from enemies, obtain food, and reproduce, insects have become highly specialized. They transform themselves into completely different creatures, changing their habitat and even food, making insects the most diverse forms of life.