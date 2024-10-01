Space Exploration
For all of us who stare at the skies and wonder, "What's out there?" These are the stories of our quest to answer that fundamental question.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 96%
Secrets of the Universe launches viewers on eight mind-blowing adventures to seek answers to some of the Universe’s biggest mysteries.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
An interstellar adventure in search of an exoplanet that supports complex life. We ask the greatest minds in the world: How do we get there?
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
To survive Mars, our species will need to evolve how we eat, drink, and build our homes. Will we need our genes to evolve as well?
- Original
- E70
- 17m
- 98%
This is the epic story of the James Webb Space Telescope, told first-hand by the scientists who developed it. Building the largest, most advanced, and most expensive telescope ever made does not come without its challenges. But seeing further into space than ever before will be worth the struggle.
- E2
- 24m
- 94%
What is the future of the human presence in space? How might things be different if there had not been a Cold War and a Space Race? What does humanity gain by venturing into our solar system...and beyond?
- Original
- E20
- 11m
- 97%
For the first time, scientists have captured a photograph of a black hole. The image verifies one of the most important theories in physics and will help unlock the greatest mysteries of the cosmos.
- Original
- E4
- 53m
- 97%
The most innovative area of human motion lies not on Earth, but with the exploration of space. Meet the private space entrepreneurs jostling to offer the tantalizing prospect of cheap, frequent travel beyond the atmosphere into Earth orbit.
- 52m
- 96%
The Moon has always been a focus of curiosity and yet, our neighbor in space still holds many mysteries. But we are on the verge of a new age of exploration: over the next years, privately financed teams are going to send unmanned vehicles to the Moon.
- Original
- 27m
- 97%
On July 20th, 1969, the history of space exploration would forever be changed as two men left their boot prints on our moon's surface. This remarkable feat would be the culmination of decades of research, sacrifice, and innovation. How did we get there?
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 92%
Our universe reveals itself in ways we’ve never seen before, thanks to new discoveries in astrobiology.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 98%
They’re out there, all alone in the vastness of space. Join the space probes, and their parents back on Earth, to explore our solar system.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
When most people hear NASA; they think of rockets and exploration of the universe. What would our world be like if we never had NASA?
- Original
- 49m
- 92%
Only a few years ago science fiction, today reality: private companies send astronauts, tourists and technology into space. The competition for technical supremacy in space has begun. This film shows the complicated dynamics between public and private interests in the "New Space".
- Original
- 53m
- 91%
For two and a half years, we followed the scientific team of the NASA Lucy Mission, a mission that will unveil the origins of the Solar System, and shared with them the many challenges they had to overcome, such as a countdown to launch on time, the building of the huge solar arrays or a pandemic.
- 1h 50m
- 92%
In the coming decades, we will unveil the universe's greatest mystery: life beyond Earth. This film explores future missions to Mars and discoveries beyond Earth.
- Original
- E81
- 15m
- 97%
We’ve known about them for centuries and have been photographing them for decades, but a new pair of missions will be launching to bring us closer than we’ve ever been to Jupiter’s icy moons. Revealing answers to what may be astronomy’s biggest question…do the conditions for life exist beyond Earth?
- Original
- 23m
- 96%
2023: a remarkable year on Earth, and in space. Join some of this year's space missions for a hyper-tour from our Sun to Jupiter–and beyond. Come face-to-face with an asteroid, lift off in search of the conditions for life, experience wondrous natural phenomena, and so much more.
- Original
- 21m
- 98%
The area around our Earth is full of blind spots, unexpected visitors, hidden dangers and potential cosmic treasures. Follow this scientific quest to understand the origins of a mysterious asteroid—right in Earth’s backyard—that some have called our “other moon.”
- 10 episodes
- 94%
Space: What does the future hold? A return to the moon? Manned flights to Mars? Embark on a galactic journey of exploration and discovery.
- 1h 30m
- 90%
This is the untold story of space visionary Gerard K. O'Neill, who wrote the 1977 book "The High Frontier: Human Colonies in Space." The Princeton physicist sparked a grassroots movement to build Earth-like habitats in space with the hope of solving Earth's greatest crises.
- Original
- E84
- 15m
- 97%
Launched in 2016, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft returns to Earth after a 7-year journey with NASA’s very first asteroid sample. Rocks and dust collected in 2020 from the asteroid Bennu will provide scientists with key evidence from the birth of our solar system—about 4.5 billion years ago.
- 10 episodes
- 94%
Space: What does the future hold? A return to the moon? Manned flights to Mars? Embark on a galactic journey of exploration and discovery.
- 56m
- 96%
More space exploration and satellite launches have exposed a growing threat: space debris. Efforts to remove debris and prevent dangerous collisions are crucial, with engineers worldwide developing innovative solutions. As satellite mega-constellations expand, the urgency escalates.