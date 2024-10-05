Kickoff to Summer
'Tis the season for adventure! Join us on a virtual road trip and celebrate the best summer has to offer.
- 48m
- 95%
In this fun, fascinating, and logistics-packed documentary we bring viewers access to one of Europe’s biggest suppliers of airline food, where 120 chefs make meals daily for 7 of the largest airlines, feeding up to 3,000 people a day.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Ancient Yellowstone returns for a second season to continue its scientific exploration of the area and its ancient inhabitants.
- E5
- 52m
- 91%
We all know about ice cream and its links with Italy. Because gelati conjure up as much a picture of Italy as do pizzas and pasta. But how did ice cream come to be? Where are the best ice creams in the world made today?
- 50m
- 96%
Everyone loves the beach! To us, it’s one giant playground, but for wildlife, it’s so much more.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 96%
Go back in time to our earliest hunter-gatherer beginnings all the way to the future of seed storage and food production.
- Original
- E8
- 12m
- 96%
Rip currents can appear without warning, turning an ideal beach outing into a horrific scene of chaos and panic. But groundbreaking new research could teach thousands of potential victims how to spot and escape these silent killers before it's too late.
- 24 episodes
- 92%
After circumnavigating Africa by bicycle and rowing from Africa to America, Riaan Manser is one of the most accomplished adventurers.
- 50m
- 97%
It is early summer and wild places across the world, whether beaches, jungles, or mountains are preparing for summer school to begin. The arrival of baby animals is imminent, and they’ll have a lot to learn. Some kids spend a long time with mum while others have to figure things out for themselves.
- 55m
- 96%
The world’s largest coral reef ranges over 2,000 kilometers off the coast of Australia. Magnificent spectacles unfold here every summer. Tens of thousands of green sea turtles come ashore under the star-filled sky to lay eggs. And we capture some 100 varieties of coral all spawning at once.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 94%
Go behind the scenes of wildlife filmmaking and join Andy Casagrande, as he gets up close and personal with some of the most iconic sharks.
- 3 episodes
- 97%
For the first time, the hunting behavior of lightning-fast predators such as sailfish is studied using the latest HD technology.
- 26 episodes
- 98%
Continue to follow Jack Steward and Colton Smith as they travel through America's national parks.
- 7 episodes
- 97%
Past the white sand beaches and beneath idyllic turquoise water lays one of the fiercest natural habitats in the world.
- 5 episodes
- 97%
A documentary series about five of the most beautiful and oldest paddle steamers of the world.
- 7 episodes
- 88%
Join a group of action sports-loving friends as they travel to all corners of the planet and push the limits of human flight.