Unsolved Mysteries
From ancient skeletons, to mysterious space phenomena, sit back and dive deep into some of history's most confounding cases.
Leonardo da Vinci: the most famous, most admired of all painters. Yet, the man himself remains elusive. Old accounts describe someone too handsome, too strong, too perfect to be accurate. Then, a chance discovery takes the art world by storm. Could it be an unknown self-portrait by da Vinci?
Homicide detective Rod Demery and scientist Professor Turi King investigate history’s most intriguing murders to find long-lost killers.
Over the past few decades, significant discoveries have been made on the very site where the pyramids were built. Authentic archaeological experiments have been filmed in real-time, revealing ancient techniques and methods, unlocking certain secrets of these ancient great builders.
Deep in the mountains of West Virginia, the Green Bank Observatory has been receiving a mysterious signal from deep space. Could this be a message from an advanced civilization, or is it a much stranger and violent occurrence? Visit the largest steerable radio telescope on the planet for answers.
In July 1799, during the French Campaign in Egypt and Syria, the French soldiers of lieutenant Bouchard discover by chance at Rosetta a large black stone. It is, in fact, the fragment of a stele engraved in honor of King Ptolemy V, including three writing systems: Greek, Demotic, and hieroglyphs.
Is it possible that there is a hidden planet within our own solar system? New evidence suggests that the fabled Planet X, or Planet 9, may indeed exist… but where? Meet the teams racing to discover and redefine our planetary neighborhood.
The last time Hannetjie Stadler heard her daughter's voice was a voicemail, as she called for help during a brutal, murderous attack. In 2005, the popular tourist town of Knysna was shattered when two young women were murdered in a nightclub over a period of two months.
Graeme Eadie was driving his two young sons home from their grandparents’ house. In the car in front, Kevin Duncan was driving dangerously. So when they reached an intersection, Eadie jumped out of his car and grabbed his hockey stick, and proceeded to beat Duncan to death.
In this three -part series, historian Tracy Borman will examine the final days of Anne Boleyn.
Cracking the Code reveals the greatest codes known to humanity and the brilliant minds that crack them…
Cases of wrongful conviction plague the justice system, leading to many decades – and even lives – lost behind bars.
Inside the Mind of a Con Artist unearths the human truths behind some of the most extraordinary cases in con artistry.
This drama-doc series takes you back in time to the most shocking and surprising murder cases in history.
This documentary series follows female crime investigators as they take on some of Canada's highest-profile cases.
New Scotland Yard detectives open their case files to tell the inside story of how they caught some of London's most notorious killers.
The documentary series focuses on open cases with hopes of generating tips from viewers to solve these mysteries.
Taken, a true crime documentary series focusing on solving the mysteries behind Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Small errors in the construction of buildings and vehicles can lead to a disaster.
Throughout history some of the world's most amazing works of art have disappeared, this series attempts to uncover them.
Druids, the mysterious wizards of the Celts, have always fascinated the world. They are an integral part of ancient literature, as heroes of Irish legends and stars of modern fantasy worlds. But who were they really?
In the coming decades, we will unveil the universe's greatest mystery: life beyond Earth. This film explores future missions to Mars and discoveries beyond Earth.
This probing investigation reveals shocking new information about the sequence of events in the minutes and hours following the Malaysian airlines flight that disappeared in 2014.
Humanity is closer than ever before to a perpetual clean power source after a team of scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain. We now know one thing is possible, we can reach ignition.
Photographer Harry Burton’s images of the Tutankhamun excavation created a global sensation in the 1920s and are still studied by Egyptologists today. Explore the spectacular locations where he worked and discover why Burton’s photographs inspired a craze for Egyptian designs.
Explore the mystery behind JFK's assassination through first-hand accounts, expert analysis and newly-released government documents.