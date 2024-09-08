Cute Animals
Cold outside? This holiday season, get the warm fuzzies by streaming films about the planet’s cutest animals.
- 50m
- 97%
It’s a pretty tough decision to pick nature's cutest animal - a koala, a penguin, a big-eyed, wobbly-kneed fawn, a fluffy white seal, playing polar bear cubs. It’s a long line-up but expects a lot of oooh’s and awwws while you try to decide!
- 2 episodes
- 98%
Owls - with their huge eyes, flat faces and distinctive hoot – they are truly iconic creatures.
- 30m
- 97%
In their vast and unforgiving home of the Namib desert, meerkats rely on their companions to watch their backs. Only together can they find the strength and resources to defeat the odds stacked against them. One young female is forced from her group after a brutal attack.
- Original
- E18
- 19m
- 97%
Domestication shaped wolves into dogs and transformed both their behavior and their anatomy. New discoveries show how dogs produce a very specific eyebrow movement more often than wolves do. But how and why did “puppy dog eyes” develop in domesticated dogs?
- Original
- 50m
- 97%
Squirrels are among the most widely known and recognized mammals in the world. Some can fly, some can swim, and they live in diverse habitats–from underground to icy wastelands or burning hot deserts.
- 30m
- 98%
The sloth bear is the oddest and wildest looking of all bears. With his shaggy fur, long, gummy jaws and cavernous mouth he presents a strange figure shambling across the dry scrub of India. He was made famous as Baloo in The Jungle Book, and yet remains poorly known and rarely seen.
- 2 episodes
- 96%
On the far west of the Australian continent, there is a set of islands whose inhabitants defy all laws of nature.
- 48m
- 95%
Much loved, clowns of the sea, seals are endlessly fascinating. Agile hunters and graceful in the water, and yet bloated sausages on land, seals entertain us with dramatic courtships, an endless playful sense of curiosity, and some of the cutest fluffy white babies on the planet.
- 52m
- 97%
In the remote mountains of southwest China lives one of the most remarkable, elusive and endangered primates in the world: the Golden Monkey. Journey to beautiful, untouched mountain regions and enjoy unprecedented access to a troop of these unique, rarely filmed animals.
- Original
- E30
- 9m
- 96%
Meet a family of Chungungos, the world's mysterious, smallest otter. Living along the untamed coast of the southern Pacific Ocean, these furry, intelligent, and adorable creatures make their home in the wild of Chile.
- 55m
- 97%
In this award-winning film, David Attenborough narrates this close up look at these tiny pollinators captured in flight as never before. Acrobats of the air - flying jewels - iridescent partners of countless plants: hummingbirds are amongst the most remarkable creatures on our planet.
- 54m
- 97%
About 50 Amazon parrots live rough on Stuttgart's streets. They’re not built for the German winter- surviving there takes extraordinary adaptability. But, Stuttgart’s Amazons are far from unique. Parrots are appearing in cities all over the world…and they’re doing it in big numbers.
- 50m
- 97%
Few countries have a more iconic representative in the animal kingdom than Australia and the marsupial. Marsupials are a weird and wonderful mob of animals who carry their young in a pouch. Whether hopping, climbing, or airborne, marsupials are some of the most fascinating creatures.
- E11
- 20m
- 97%
Host Jeff Corwin pays tribute to the smallest and cutest members of the animal kingdom. Jeff meets a group of fur seal pups of the rocky shoreline of New Zealand and helps nurse baby bats back to health in the remote forests of Australia.
- E15
- 19m
- 92%
When it comes to wildlife, sometimes danger wears a disguise. Today, Jungle Jack is looking at the dark side of six deceptively darling animals, from the poison dart frog and duck-billed platypus to the hippopotamus. Find out which creature is number one
- 58m
- 96%
In Clydesdale: Saving the Greatest Horse, join Janice as she embarks on an unprecedented and emotional two-year quest. Not only will it test her in ways she never expected, but it will also alter her life forever… and change the destiny of an entire breed.
- E4
- 52m
- 100%
Not until the sun sets over the Australian bush does the forest truly come alive. The night is when some of the country's most dynamic characters begin to share their magic. From the bossy brushtail to the leaping sugar glider, each has carved out a special niche for itself somewhere in Australia.
- E3
- 52m
- 96%
Koala Country is the story of one young male koala from his birth to the time when he becomes the dominant male of a patch of the eucalyptus forest. During his journey, he must overcome countless obstacles that have always been a part of a koala's life.
- 50m
- 96%
From the lovable hamster to the ubiquitous rat, rodents have virtually taken over the planet, proving that there is a lot more to consider here than just springing mouse traps and stealing cheese. This unusual and surprising documentary reveals the secrets of rodents' global dominance.
- 48m
- 98%
Seals are certainly a much-loved group of animals. Characterized by their rotund bodies and big doe eyes, who could help but fall in love? But are they just fun balls of fat, or is there another side to this diverse family? There is: seals are top predators with devastating capabilities.
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Are a Great Dane and a Chihuahua really the same species? Explore the remarkable, wide-ranging dog population in a typical English village.
- Original
- E2
- 10m
- 97%
Europe’s legendary pine forests are under siege. An enemy is marching ruthlessly forward, determined to destroy every tree in its path. Meet the pine processionary caterpillar a beast that devours pine forests with military precision.
- 10 episodes
- 95%
This series reveals the true stories and behind the scene events of some of the most uncanny canine acquaintances from around the world.
- 13 episodes
- 97%
Dogs may be man’s best friend, but their extraordinary chumminess and dogged loyalty extends to countless other animals as well.
- Original
- E25
- 11m
- 95%
Growing up in Montana, Casey Anderson came to love and appreciate wild animals at a very young age. He found a particular kinship with bears. One day he was faced with a fateful decision, leave and orphaned grizzly cub to die in the wild or save it. Now he is faced with that same decision again.
- Original
- E24
- 12m
- 97%
The octopus is as close to an alien being as anything we've seen on Earth. From a feeding frenzy at the bottom of the sea to a mother taking care of thousands of its eggs, travel to the pacific ocean to see them at their best and most weird.
- 6 episodes
- 93%
Well known wildlife presenter and conservation enthusiast Michaela Strachan is on a mission to help them.
- E6
- 39m
- 97%
Inhabiting forests in the dry regions of southern Madagascar, the distinctively marked ring tailed lemurs live in female dominated groups. Life among the group can be quite contentious at times, with females engaging in scuffles with their young on their backs.
- 50m
- 98%
To many ears, the name mustelid might sound mysterious, but this family of hunters is probably much more familiar than you think. They’re tiny terrors; ankle-height tigers of the undergrowth. Some are elusive hunters while others stand together and fight.
- 48m
- 98%
Two otter pups have been carefully watched over by their mother for a year, but her tireless work will soon come to an end. From here on the pups will have to fend for themselves, one day maybe starting an otter family of their own.
- 48m
- 96%
Cats are cute but cunning, the secretive little predators we barely notice as they slink through the shadows. Though big cats may steal the limelight, the little ones have the highest hunting success rates and each kind has carved out its own techniques and niches.
- 50m
- 97%
Once thought to be mermaids, beautiful sirens that could lure sailors to their deaths, the blubber butts are actually gentle giants - a unique group of marine mammals, the only ones who are strict vegetarians. Elephants and hyraxes complete their bizarre family tree.
- 50m
- 95%
Few animals are more loved than penguins waddling on ice like clumsy people. They steal our hearts, though it’s underwater that their dynamic shape and predator skills come into their own. But there’s more to penguins than dancing on ice.
- 50m
- 97%
Whatever you think of pigs, you’re probably underestimating one of the world’s most amazing animals. A year with wild boars and their relatives reveals a tender and dedicated matriarchal society, playful youngsters, and powerful warriors.
- 51m
- 97%
Do you know your cat? When she is not purring on your living room sofa - do you know where she roams? Do you know where she wanders off once she leaves the premises? No? Well, would you like to?
- 50m
- 97%
Every winter, four penguin species begin their breeding in four very different locations in southern New Zealand. In the rugged Fiordland National Park, some Fiordland crested penguins build cave-like nests inside the fiord, while others prefer the coastline.
- 49m
- 96%
Quite a few nature documentaries focus on predators, like lions and tigers. However, this one is different–portraying small, wild dogs that use cunning and adaptability to win their battles and achieve their goals.
- 52m
- 93%
Meet 5 little pigs from birth to adulthood, evolving in very contrasting environments. Discover their relationship with Humans and explore the wild through their eyes.