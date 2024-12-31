Creepy Crawlies
They slither, crawl, and can even swim... one thing is for certain, when it comes to creepy crawlies, you either love them, or hate them.
David Attenborough travels to the Jura Mountains in the Swiss Alps, to find out about one of the largest animal societies in the world, where over a billion ants live in peace.
Join Jack as he counts down ten of his creepiest encounters with venomous vipers, huge tarantulas, bats, bugs and a whole lot more!
More beautiful than butterflies, more spectacular fliers than hummingbirds, and with intriguing behavior as complex as mammals or birds. They’ve been flying around for hundreds of millions of years, crossing paths with dinosaurs before we mammals were even a twinkle in the eye of evolution.
The fire ant strikes fear in all those who cross its path, and with good reason: this ant is taking over the world. A colony can contain up to 40 million individuals.It exterminates all other species, confiscates food for its own use, and ferociously defends its territory.
The underground world is a largely unexplored universe. Find out what goes on in the subterranean world of our planet Earth.
Photographer Martin Dohrn has rigged special cameras in order to capture the hectic and complex world of Bristol -- in his backyard! Watch as he slows down the almost imperceptible movements of the insects that populate his garden from fascinating bee species to active spiders and more.
Bugs, they're everywhere. Get an up close and personal look at the many unique secrets that can be found in the insect world. These creepy crawlies never looked so big!
Adaptations in the oceans most colorful invertebrates. Nudibranchs, or sea slugs, have a remarkable range of adaptations to survive in the ocean. From weaponizing stinging cells, harvesting the power of the sun, spraying sulfuric acid, and turning their bodies into drift nets.
Join Neil Gaiman for a journey into Australia’s deepest caves in this real-world “Charlotte’s Web”.
Didier Noirot dove with Jacques Cousteau over 5,000 times. Often, they were joined by South African photographer Roger Horrocks–notorious for his daring shark photography. This breakthrough documentary chronicles their dive with the giant Nile crocodile.
All over the coastal tropics of northern Australia and Southeast Asia, local armies of 500,000 soldiers are on standby, ready to fight as necessary. They are the green tree ants, whose group power can be truly terrifying.
We’ve all got our issues with the insect world. They can be pretty annoying –– buzzing, biting and being creepy. But without our invertebrate neighbors, we’d be in serious trouble. They clean up the planet, pollinate the plants, and provide the basis of the food chain that supports all life.
We think of fungi as the bottom of the food chain, the recyclers in the circle of life. But fungi are predators. They feed on life. And there are more out there than we ever knew. As we spread into every corner of planet Earth, they are also discovering us – and that we might be the perfect host.