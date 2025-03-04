Staff Picks
Wondering where to start? Here are a few of our favorite series and films... from our couch to yours.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 96%
Secrets of the Universe launches viewers on eight mind-blowing adventures to seek answers to some of the Universe’s biggest mysteries.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 93%
A new breed of visionaries are creating extraordinary machines to help the planet and humankind in the future.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Modern science reveals the environmental forces that have shaped human history
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Biologist Patrick Aryee embarks on a high-octane adventure to discover how nature can help us solve humanity’s biggest challenges.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 95%
Discover the real science behind the hit film, “Don’t Look Up”.
- Original
- 1h 46m
- 93%
British actor Michael Enright rose to fame in Hollywood and then did something most of us would never dream of doing… he gave it all up for a chance to join the fight against ISIS with the Kurdish forces, known as the YPG, as they battled on the front lines in Syria.
- Original
- 51m
- 98%
Why do animals produce light of their own? For centuries, we could only marvel at the mystery of bioluminescence. Now we can begin to reveal the amazing truth about these living lights. Sir David Attenborough is our guide, as we venture into a world he describes as "utterly unlike our own".
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 95%
Rare firsthand accounts bring us inside some of the most daring escape stories from the American Civil War.
- 52m
- 97%
How did fungi shape all terrestrial life—including us? The Kingdom of Fungi is an alien world, hidden from sight, with the largest and oldest organisms alive today. By studying fungi in the context of evolution and natural history, scientists are making life-changing discoveries.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 96%
Go back in time to our earliest hunter-gatherer beginnings all the way to the future of seed storage and food production.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
An interstellar adventure in search of an exoplanet that supports complex life. We ask the greatest minds in the world: How do we get there?
- Original
- 50m
- 97%
Squirrels are among the most widely known and recognized mammals in the world. Some can fly, some can swim, and they live in diverse habitats–from underground to icy wastelands or burning hot deserts.
- Original
- 1h 56m
- 97%
How did humanity's earliest ancestors evolve into one of the most successful species on Earth? An extraordinary journey tracing the footsteps of early hominids. Using the latest paleoanthropological findings mixed with the latest CGI from Square Enix, this story is finally told.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Equipped with a cutting-edge infrared drone, Doug Thron heads into disaster zones to save the cats and dogs that have been left behind.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
The image of the human body was that the brain is the command center and the other organs obey the orders from the brain. We now know more.
- Original
- E1
- 9m
- 97%
Adaptations in the oceans most colorful invertebrates. Nudibranchs, or sea slugs, have a remarkable range of adaptations to survive in the ocean. From weaponizing stinging cells, harvesting the power of the sun, spraying sulfuric acid, and turning their bodies into drift nets.
- Original
- 1h 36m
- 97%
For the first time in 70 years, archaeologists have uncovered new areas of ancient Pompeii. With exclusive access to the dig, see how the latest artifacts and DNA science are changing history and discover the real stories of what happened to the unfortunate souls who didn’t escape the city gates.