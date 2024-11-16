Mysteries & Crime
Dive into stories of crimes, mysteries and unsolved phenomena.
Deep in the mountains of West Virginia, the Green Bank Observatory has been receiving a mysterious signal from deep space. Could this be a message from an advanced civilization, or is it a much stranger and violent occurrence? Visit the largest steerable radio telescope on the planet for answers.
Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera. You know him as El Chapo – a ruthless drug lord who became famous for using slick maneuvers to evade capture. But Chapo is not only a dark and devious character. He is also a wildly successful billionaire entrepreneur with business acumen.
The last time Hannetjie Stadler heard her daughter's voice was a voicemail, as she called for help during a brutal, murderous attack. In 2005, the popular tourist town of Knysna was shattered when two young women were murdered in a nightclub over a period of two months.
The Curse of the Gothic Symphony follows the journey of a fanatical and eclectic group of music lovers who aspire to break the curse behind British composer Havergal Brian's notorious First Symphony.
Dean Reed’s story is the story of a wild and changing world. Through the prism of his life, we witness global youth rebellion, revolutions in popular music, and the shifting tectonics of superpower rivalry.
Graeme Eadie was driving his two young sons home from their grandparents’ house. In the car in front, Kevin Duncan was driving dangerously. So when they reached an intersection, Eadie jumped out of his car and grabbed his hockey stick, and proceeded to beat Duncan to death.
In April 2006, a double murder in Cape Town made world headlines. The two victims were Brett Goldin, a 28-year-old actor at the height of his career, and Richard Bloom, a fashion designer. Both were gay.
This is the story of one of the worst ever killing sprees in South Africa. Several bodies have been discovered within a small area. There seem to be similarities between victims - couples out at night have been kidnapped, raped, and then shot.
This is the definitive documentary of Europe’s most sensational murder case. For the first time ever the whole story of the Murder of Meredith Kercher and the subsequent incrimination of Amanda Knox, Raffaele Sollecito, and Rudy Guede can be told.
Rome. May 13, 1981, 17:00. John Paul II crosses St. Peter's Square in an open Jeep among thousands of cheering people. Suddenly three shots ring out across the square. The Pope collapses.
The Khmer Rouge ran what is regarded as one of the twentieth century’s most brutal regimes. Yet the Killing Fields of Cambodia remain unexplained. Until now.
This fly-on-the-wall documentary follows the story of three extraordinary men who fight crime using extremely unorthodox methods. Their remarkably fascinating use of nothing more than their inventive minds leads to the creation of the ultimate crime-fighting team.
How do we explain malicious human behavior? What makes one person “normal” and another “evil?” Does a serial killer have evil in their genes? Why are some people capable of torturing others? Anatomy of Evil explores various approaches in an attempt to find answers.
History is littered with criminals, con artists, frauds, and fakes. We look at the most interesting from Adam Worth, the 19th-century inspiration for Professor Moriarty, to a jewel thief named ‘Diamond’ Doris and a ‘Count’ who sold the Eiffel Tower to gullible buyers… twice.
What makes a person become a serial killer? Follow forensic scientists, law enforcement, profilers, and prosecutors on the trail of German female serial killer, Tuba S. She was accused of murdering the magician Riconelly in 2016, but it seems that he was not her first victim…
This groundbreaking series revisits significant terrorist attacks that changed history.
New Scotland Yard detectives open their case files to tell the inside story of how they caught some of London's most notorious killers.
This documentary series follows female crime investigators as they take on some of Canada's highest-profile cases.
This drama-doc series takes you back in time to the most shocking and surprising murder cases in history.
Small errors in the construction of buildings and vehicles can lead to a disaster.
Myths and Monsters takes its audience on a journey through the mythic landscape of Europe, revealing the origins of the most famous legends
Inside the Mind of a Con Artist unearths the human truths behind some of the most extraordinary cases in con artistry.
Throughout history some of the world's most amazing works of art have disappeared, this series attempts to uncover them.
The new three-part series Forensics –The Science of Crime takes a closer look behind the scenes of spectacular criminal hunts.
This groundbreaking documentary series shows what it's like to serve a long-term prison sentence in Britain.
Just how much ‘science’ is in ‘forensic science’? It’s time to put crime scene investigation methods on trial.
Homicide detective Rod Demery and scientist Professor Turi King investigate history’s most intriguing murders to find long-lost killers.
The Naked City’s most notorious crimes of the 20th century, told in the hard-boiled voice of the classic noir stories of the era.
Gripping series profiles heroic men and women who will stop at nothing to unravel mysterious crimes and bring justice to innocent victims.