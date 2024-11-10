Dog Days
They're our favorite pets and loyal companions — you might even call them family. Grab the chew toys and snuggle up with man's best friend.
Domestication shaped wolves into dogs and transformed both their behavior and their anatomy. New discoveries show how dogs produce a very specific eyebrow movement more often than wolves do. But how and why did “puppy dog eyes” develop in domesticated dogs?
The Arctic is accessible to man only because of ice dogs. As hunters, haulers, and guardians, for thousands of years, they have been a vital link to nature. Dogs led the Sarqaq people out of Siberia and, a millennium later led explorers to the North Pole.
Equipped with a cutting-edge infrared drone, Doug Thron heads into disaster zones to save the cats and dogs that have been left behind.
They might not look as impressive as wolves, but the little dogs of the world are just as complex and endearing. By following dog families from across the world, we’ll see the similarities and differences in how they live, from how they interact and defend themselves to how they find food.
A dog's sense of smell can do amazing things. Dogs can help humans sniff out all kinds of things that improve our lives, explosives, missing persons, illegal drugs. Now the latest research is revealing that dogs can detect disease, even cancer.
Some see in them predatory beasts; others romanticize them as mythical creatures. The lives of wolves are defined by a strict hierarchy when they live in man-made reserves, but does it still exist when they live in the wild?
From the arctic tundra to the great planes, the kingdom of the wolf extends across the entire northern hemisphere. They are icons of the wilderness, spectacular creatures that live and die by the sword.
Quite a few nature documentaries focus on predators, like lions and tigers. However, this one is different–portraying small, wild dogs that use cunning and adaptability to win their battles and achieve their goals.
This countdown is going to the dogs! Come along for seven of Jack’s favorite dog days from a lifetime of walking, chasing, and playing with human’s best friend.
How do animals experience the world around them? How does what they see impact their place in nature and how has their place in nature impacted what they see? We asked Professor Thomas Cronin to show us how the most interesting and prolific eyes in the animal kingdom work and how they came to be.
Humans have evolved alongside millions of species, but we've invited only 2 of them out of the wild into our homes. Discover the furball history of Cats & Dogs, from caveman to Instagram, hunting companion to pampered pooch - with 7.4 million likes and 6.8 billion snapshots of our cuddly companions.
Wildlife tracker Tyler Johnerson explores the deadly rivalry that's developed between native mountain lions and reintroduced wolves in Yellowstone National Park.
Eco-activist Rod Coronado has made it his life’s mission to advocate for the planet and animal rights. In 2014, he formed Wolf Patrol, an activist group that fights to preserve the grey wolves which roam Wisconsin’s forests. This documentary follows his attempt to end wolf hunting in the U.S.
Wolves can cover over 600 miles when they migrate. Follow renowned wolf experts as they track three extraordinary wolves across Europe.
As catastrophic numbers of stray dogs roam the streets of Houston, Texas, twin sisters Tena and Tama Lundquist take matters into their own hands in order to save the animals they love.