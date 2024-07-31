Ocean Adventures
This Earth Month, let your curiosity dive deep into underwater stories from around the world.
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Join a deep-sea adventure that will give us a look at the amazing life forms that have survived the harsh, pitch-dark depths of our oceans.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
In this prequel to Ancient Earth, travel back in time to the first two of the most powerful extinction periods in history.
- 48m
- 92%
JAGO: A LIFE UNDERWATER is the story of Rohani - an 80-year-old hunter who hobbles around on land but who dives like a fish on a single breath, descending to great depths for several minutes to stalk his prey like a true underwater predator.
- 50m
- 98%
Whales have long been a profound mystery to us. They live in a world so removed from our own that we can barely imagine their lives. Their environment is different, their senses are different, their relationships are different. How might such almost alien creatures see the world?
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
The Humboldt Current is part of a much larger system, the South Pacific Gyre, and the equator as its uppermost limit.
- 25m
- 87%
Go behind the scenes of wildlife filmmaking and join Andy Casagrande, as he gets up close and personal with some of the most iconic sharks.
- 40m
- 94%
Discover the storied histories and witness the breathtaking beauty of the Palmyra, Midway and Rose Atolls in the Pacific Ocean: faraway islands and marine national monuments that remain untouched by civilization. Filmmakers had unprecedented access to the bio-secure zones of these marine monuments.
- 46m
- 97%
There are few places on earth more forbidding and beautiful than Baja Mexico. 800 miles long and 10 million years in the making, it is home to a punishing desert and the most diverse sea on the planet. Explore amazing ecosystems in the Sea of Cortez and join the hunt with charismatic megafauna.
- 55m
- 96%
The world’s largest coral reef ranges over 2,000 kilometers off the coast of Australia. Magnificent spectacles unfold here every summer. Tens of thousands of green sea turtles come ashore under the star-filled sky to lay eggs. And we capture some 100 varieties of coral all spawning at once.
- 50m
- 96%
We live on an ever-moving planet, and as landscapes are altered, wildlife must march to its rhythm. Driven by instinct, they follow the maps hardwired into their DNA. Some run, some fly, but most swim.
- E8
- 25m
- 96%
While all life began in the oceans, human beings now rely on technology to navigate the seven seas - left to our own devices; we're like the proverbial fish out of water. Only the other way around.
- 1h 15m
- 90%
ENTANGLED is an award-winning film that chronicles the efforts to protect North Atlantic right whales from extinction, the impacts of those efforts on the lobster industry, and how the National Marine Fisheries Service has struggled to balance the vying interests.
- E3
- 52m
- 98%
Nowhere else are animals more exposed in their struggles than on vast, open plains and deserts. In these great expanses, there is nowhere to hide.
- E3
- 52m
- 98%
JUST MARINE MAMMALS creates an opportunity to become better acquainted with some of the most beloved animals swimming the world's oceans.
- 48m
- 98%
Seals are certainly a much-loved group of animals. Characterized by their rotund bodies and big doe eyes, who could help but fall in love? But are they just fun balls of fat, or is there another side to this diverse family? There is: seals are top predators with devastating capabilities.
- 2 episodes
- 93%
Follow 6 daring female marine scientists who are on a mission to save our planet’s life support system: the Ocean.
- 39m
- 95%
An in-depth look at the lives of humpback whales and the challenges they face to avoid extinction.
- Original
- E59
- 25m
- 97%
The North Atlantic Right Whale is on the verge of extinction. The leading cause of death and injury to the whales is from ship strikes or entanglement in fishing lines. In this Breakthrough episode, we will hear from the leading experts and biologists who are racing to save this species.