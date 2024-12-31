Visually Stunning
Travel through space and time to unearth some of the most remarkable landscapes and organisms captured through magnificent cinematography.
- 3 episodes
- 94%
Journey through Chile with the safari guide, René Araneda and the oceanographer Susannah Buchan, looking for traces of amazing animals.
- 52m
- 98%
David Attenborough travels to the Jura Mountains in the Swiss Alps, to find out about one of the largest animal societies in the world, where over a billion ants live in peace.
- Original
- E1
- 9m
- 97%
Adaptations in the oceans most colorful invertebrates. Nudibranchs, or sea slugs, have a remarkable range of adaptations to survive in the ocean. From weaponizing stinging cells, harvesting the power of the sun, spraying sulfuric acid, and turning their bodies into drift nets.
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Witness the Earth's dramatic history. Thanks to new technologies, paleontologists can now recreate the missing branches of the tree of life.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
New discoveries of dinosaur fossils are completely changing what we know about the animals that lived on our planet millions of years ago.
- Original
- 1h 36m
- 97%
For the first time in 70 years, archaeologists have uncovered new areas of ancient Pompeii. With exclusive access to the dig, see how the latest artifacts and DNA science are changing history and discover the real stories of what happened to the unfortunate souls who didn’t escape the city gates.
- Original
- 51m
- 98%
Why do animals produce light of their own? For centuries, we could only marvel at the mystery of bioluminescence. Now we can begin to reveal the amazing truth about these living lights. Sir David Attenborough is our guide, as we venture into a world he describes as "utterly unlike our own".
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 96%
Go back in time to our earliest hunter-gatherer beginnings all the way to the future of seed storage and food production.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking takes a flight of epic proportions to visit his favorite places in the Universe.
- Original
- 1h 56m
- 97%
How did humanity's earliest ancestors evolve into one of the most successful species on Earth? An extraordinary journey tracing the footsteps of early hominids. Using the latest paleoanthropological findings mixed with the latest CGI from Square Enix, this story is finally told.
- 7 episodes
- 97%
Past the white sand beaches and beneath idyllic turquoise water lays one of the fiercest natural habitats in the world.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 95%
Lift the Ice follows the adventures of six uniquely skilled experts as they investigate the remarkable mysteries emerging from our ice.
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Join a deep-sea adventure that will give us a look at the amazing life forms that have survived the harsh, pitch-dark depths of our oceans.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 95%
Scientists have discovered that insects have remarkably sophisticated behaviors and even personalities quite similar to our own.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Biologist Patrick Aryee embarks on a high-octane adventure to discover how nature can help us solve humanity’s biggest challenges.
- 2 episodes
- 92%
Filmed in Ultra High Definition, The Desert Sea is a stunning series that explores the most complex desert in North America, Sonoran.
- 40m
- 95%
Discover the storied histories and witness the breathtaking beauty of the Palmyra, Midway and Rose Atolls in the Pacific Ocean: faraway islands and marine national monuments that remain untouched by civilization. Filmmakers had unprecedented access to the bio-secure zones of these marine monuments.
- 43m
- 97%
On the surface of Myanmar’s Inle Lake, unique floating gardens resemble a giant carpet of water lilies. Yet the water dries up almost completely during the summer, leaving the lake’s ecosystem in jeopardy. Now, the Burmese people must address this problem amidst political changes in their country.
- 2 episodes
- 89%
Enjoy this amazing bird’s eye view of Australia’s diverse landscapes—from the Great Barrier Reef to the outback and city life of Sydney.
- 2 episodes
- 94%
Follow three iconic trains as they travel the length of New Zealand and discover the nation’s diverse and dramatic landscapes.
- 55m
- 96%
Author and conservationist, Tim Winton, celebrates the secrets and wonders of Ningaloo—one of the Earth's last truly wild places—where the Australian desert meets the sea and many endangered species find refuge.
- 53m
- 95%
The Amazon's "beating heart" trees, which pump out billions of tons of water vapor, are vital to the Earth's environmental balance. What if this phenomenon vanishes? It's a scientific race to uncover the climate impact and address human responsibility.