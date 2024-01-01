Back to Collections

Famous Voices

Can you guess which top celebrities of film and television lend their star-powered voices to narrate some of our most popular shows?

    • 1h 39m
    • 97%

    Harrison Ford gives voice to the first man to walk on the moon. ARMSTRONG tells the definitive life story of Neil Armstrong: from his childhood in rural Ohio, through aerial combat in Korea, to his first steps on the Moon – and the unwanted celebrity...

  • Original
    • 6 episodes
    • 97%
    • 4K

    An engineering revolution is underway. Driven by dedicated individuals who are building extraordinary machines that will change our lives.

    • 2 episodes
    • 97%
    • 4K

    Experience a close-up look at this remote and wild volcanic archipelago and its unique wildlife. Narrated by Mike Rowe.

    • 39m
    • 90%
    • 4K

    Chicago. New York City. Memphis. Miami. Narrator Morgan Freeman takes us on a journey to America’s great music cities, where musical stories come together to create a unique soundtrack celebrating our nation’s diversity and collision of cultures.