Feature Films

- 1h 24m
- 96%
The husband-and-wife team of Charles and Ray Eames are widely considered America’s most important designers. The work of Charles and Ray Eames remains for designers and consumers an ideal of design at its most virtuous – an alchemical combination of beauty and purpose.
- 1h 25m
- 96%
The Bit Player tells the story of an overlooked genius, Claude Shannon (the "Father of Information Theory"), who revolutionized the world, but never lost his childlike curiosity.
- 1h 15m
- 88%
This is the unique and unpredictable story about Mr. Ryuichi Ichinokawa and his unusual way of life. Ryuichi owns a company called Hagemashi Tai (I Want to Cheer You Up), one of Japan's most peculiar companies where his staff members are hired to stand in for an assortment of roles.
- 53m
- 92%
Could you forgive a person who murdered your family? This is the question faced by two Rwandan women coming face-to-face with the men who slaughtered their families during the 1994 genocide. Without the hope of full justice, Rwanda has turned to a new solution: Reconciliation.
- 30m
- 95%
A modern tale of working mothers told through the eyes of the unlikeliest women. Set against the backdrop of national reconciliation, these two women represent a new generation helping to turn post-genocide Rwanda into one of the top ten fastest-growing economies in the world.
- 54m
- 94%
An average guy makes a resolution to stop using plastic bags at the grocery store. Little does he know that this simple decision will change his life completely. He comes to the conclusion that our consumptive use of plastic has finally caught up to us, and looks at what we can do about it.
- 1h 14m
- 91%
This documentary feature chronicles the amazing life story of Joseph Greenstein, “The Mighty Atom – Strongest Man In The World”. Given a death sentence as a young child, standing only 5’4”, Greenstein would go on to create and master unusual feats of strength.
- 1h 22m
- 95%
Travel the globe with one of the industry's most recognizable names and discover a side of classical music few have ever seen. Järvi, who serves as the musical director of the Orchestre de Paris, takes us on a creative journey rich in culture and history.
- Original
- 1h 34m
- 95%
Woodstock-the most famous rock concert in history. At the center of it all, a psychedelic symbol-covered Volkswagen bus called Light. Join the race to solve a 50-year-old mystery, find a lost bus that became an iconic emblem of a generation.
- 1h 39m
- 97%
Harrison Ford gives voice to the first man to walk on the moon. ARMSTRONG tells the definitive life story of Neil Armstrong: from his childhood in rural Ohio, through aerial combat in Korea, to his first steps on the Moon – and the unwanted celebrity...
- Original
- 1h 56m
- 97%
How did humanity's earliest ancestors evolve into one of the most successful species on Earth? An extraordinary journey tracing the footsteps of early hominids. Using the latest paleoanthropological findings mixed with the latest CGI from Square Enix, this story is finally told.
- Original
- 1h 36m
- 97%
For the first time in 70 years, archaeologists have uncovered new areas of ancient Pompeii. With exclusive access to the dig, see how the latest artifacts and DNA science are changing history and discover the real stories of what happened to the unfortunate souls who didn’t escape the city gates.
- 1h 4m
- 91%
The computer revolution. In a world becoming ever more technologically advanced, and reliant upon computers, a team of scientists and musical theatre writers team up to devise a recipe for success in musical theatre and then task computers to use that knowledge and generate a hit.
- 1h 30m
- 89%
In 1314, at the Battle of Bannockburn, Scottish troops under the command of Robert the Bruce defeated English troops under the command of Edward II. This battle, in which the Scots were outnumbered four to one, was decisive in securing Scotland’s independence from England.
- 1h 29m
- 92%
Nowadays we associate Johannes Kepler with his famous laws of planetary motion. But the history of his discoveries is a drama of Shakespearian proportions. Originally a mathematician, Kepler's discoveries have secured him recognition as the father of modern natural sciences.
- 1h 29m
- 81%
In 1998, intelligence agents followed three young neo-Nazis to a garage where they were assembling pipe bombs. But before the police could arrest the suspects, they vanished into thin air. 13 years later, two were found dead in a burning camper and days later, the third member turned herself in.
- 1h 15m
- 90%
ENTANGLED is an award-winning film that chronicles the efforts to protect North Atlantic right whales from extinction, the impacts of those efforts on the lobster industry, and how the National Marine Fisheries Service has struggled to balance the vying interests.
- 1h 25m
- 95%
Pizza wasn't invented in New Haven. It was perfected there. Marinara sauce runs red through the streets of New Haven in this surprising, delectable documentary that profiles three pizza restaurants -- Pepe, Sally's, and Modern.
- 1h 39m
- 75%
While examining the influence of the fast-food industry, Morgan Spurlock personally explores the consequences on his health of a diet of solely McDonald's food for one month.
- 1h 19m
- 84%
The heartfelt journey of two men who faced their demons, overcoming tragedy and adversity to rise up and become one of the most celebrated independent bands in the world. This is a truly compelling story of struggle, perseverance, brotherhood, and hope.
- 55m
- 79%
A Future of Work documentary. Why should work be a burden that we should get rid of as soon as possible? Work in Progress explores recent trends in the world of work in order to find meaning.
- 1h 20m
- 66%
TRIGGER WARNING: This film contains the following subject matter: Suicide and self-harm. In both amateur and professional sports, being gay remains taboo. Few dare to come out of the closet for fear of being stigmatized.
- 1h 41m
- 85%
After bringing democracy to his country, President Mohamed Nasheed of the Maldives, the lowest-lying country in the world, takes up the fight to keep his homeland from disappearing under the sea.
- 1h 42m
- 95%
Damon Gameau embarks on an experiment to document the effects of a high sugar diet on a healthy body.
- 1h 22m
- 94%
Chicken People is a funny and uplifting look at the world of show chickens and the people who love them. Starting at the largest national poultry competition, likened to the Westminster Dog Show for chickens, Chicken People follows three top competitors over the course of a year.
- 1h 25m
- 95%
A look at the life and work of the influential fashion editor of Harpers Bazaar, Diana Vreeland.
- 1h 9m
- 92%
Former combat videographer Miles Lagoze presents personal footage of U.S. Marines in the Afghan war zone.
- 1h 28m
- 80%
9/11 Kids, a feature-length documentary about a unique group of Americans: the 16 schoolchildren who were with President George W. Bush on the morning of September 11, 2001, when his chief of staff whispered in his ear: “A second plane has hit the second tower. America is under attack.”
- 1h 7m
- 96%
Richard Estes is an icon of the photorealist movement yet he has humbly avoided media attention over his long career. Actually, Iconic: Richard Estes invites viewers into Estes’ world with unprecedented access to the artist and his masterpieces.
- 1h 38m
- 90%
As machines now start to develop and think on their own – our lives and our world is changing. As we stand on the verge of the AI revolution iHuman investigates what is at stake when a few corporations and governments lead the defining experiments of Artificial Intelligence.
- Original
- 1h 46m
- 93%
British actor Michael Enright rose to fame in Hollywood and then did something most of us would never dream of doing… he gave it all up for a chance to join the fight against ISIS with the Kurdish forces, known as the YPG, as they battled on the front lines in Syria.
- 1h 30m
- 93%
There's one thing milk stands for - health. It's seen as natural and nutrient-rich. Which is exactly what makes it so attractive for the market. But is it really that healthy? We set out to take a critical look at the milk system.
- 1h 31m
- 96%
Set in the northern wilds surrounding the tiny sub-Arctic town of Dawson City, Yukon, Sovereign Soil is an ode to the beauty of this ferocious, remote land and the wisdom of those who’ve chosen to call it home.
- 1h 41m
- 86%
Director Mirjam Leuze’s The Whale and the Raven illuminates the many issues that have drawn whale researchers, the Gitga’at First Nation, and the Government of British Columbia into a complex conflict.
- 1h 27m
- 89%
What makes a good beer? Who runs the show? How to survive as a small independent brewery? With the help of several personal stories, Friedrich Moser’s new documentary feature BEER. A LOVE STORY takes a deep dive into the international beer industry and the second most consumed beverage on the planet
- 1h 15m
- 96%
SHADE GROWN COFFEE is an inspiring story about how growing coffee in the shade of native trees in the tropics can positively impact local communities, halt deforestation, and protect critical habitat for wildlife - all while giving your daily dose of caffeine a better aftertaste.
- Original
- 1h 35m
- 96%
Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera. You know him as El Chapo – a ruthless drug lord who became famous for using slick maneuvers to evade capture. But Chapo is not only a dark and devious character. He is also a wildly successful billionaire entrepreneur with business acumen.
- 1h 29m
- 92%
SpaceX and Elon Musk weren’t the first! About the meteoric rise and sudden fall of the first-ever private space company: foolhardy, ingenious, and "Made in Germany". Like a political thriller, FLY ROCKET FLY tells of the charismatic visionary and entrepreneur Lutz Thilo Kayser.
- 1h 13m
- 91%
They come to die, but leave it having lived! In Sun City, a retirement community in the Arizona desert, a compelling cast of senior citizens share their many truths about the process of aging, their excitement, fear, joy, and pain.
- 1h 15m
- 96%
This feature-length documentary tells the story of jockey Ron Turcotte, who, along with his legendary horse Secretariat, won the prestigious American Triple Crown in 1973.
- Original
- 1h 29m
- 93%
Explore the secrets to an innovative concept called circularity -- an economic system that eliminates waste and saves the planet’s resources. Meet 4 visionaries who are rethinking global paradigms and transforming the modern world.
- 1h 16m
- 87%
BLUE takes us on a provocative journey into the ocean realm, witnessing a critical moment in time when the marine world is on a precipice. Half of all marine life has been lost in the last 40 years. By 2050 there will be more plastic in the sea than fish.
- 1h 53m
- 97%
“BOSTON” is the first feature-length documentary film about the world’s most legendary running race – the Boston Marathon. The film chronicles the story of the iconic race from its humble origins 120 years ago, starting with only 15 runners, to the present day.
- Original
- 1h 31m
- 84%
Dean Reed’s story is the story of a wild and changing world. Through the prism of his life, we witness global youth rebellion, revolutions in popular music, and the shifting tectonics of superpower rivalry.
- 1h 38m
- 87%
Alba and Raul are a couple of young Spanish filmmakers living in Santiago de Compostela, the European capital of hikers. Alba has never made the Way and is full of questions: Why this need to walk? Why do people from all around the world walk?
- 1h 40m
- 88%
Climate change is a critical scientific/social issue and nowhere is the warming climate more pronounced than in the Arctic. FROZEN OBSESSION follows an expedition through the Canadian Arctic aboard an icebreaker to examine how the melting Arctic affects us all.
- 1h 21m
- 88%
To escape the pressures of growing up, magic-obsessed kids congregate at the one place they can be themselves; Tannen's Magic Camp, the oldest + most prestigious training ground for young magicians.
- 1h 32m
- 94%
The incredible true story of the renowned magician turned skeptic and exposer of frauds and hoaxes, James "The Amazing" Randi.
- Original
- 1h 30m
- 92%
A two-and-one-half-year chronicle following the scientific team of the NASA Lucy Mission, which will unveil the origins of the Solar System. All of its challenges are documented in full–from the countdown to launch on time, to the building of the huge solar arrays, and even the unexpected pandemic.
- 1h 50m
- 91%
In the coming decades, we will unveil the universe's greatest mystery: life beyond Earth. This film explores future missions to Mars and discoveries beyond Earth.
- 1h 33m
- 93%
The Khmer Rouge ran what is regarded as one of the twentieth century’s most brutal regimes. Yet the Killing Fields of Cambodia remain unexplained. Until now.
- 1h 36m
- 94%
Working undercover as an Atlanta limousine driver, Jabari Hayes trafficked large quantities of cocaine across the country for a notorious African American drug organization in the southeast known as Black Mafia Family.
- 1h 26m
- 94%
This star-studded documentary unveils how the sci-fi film, Galaxy Quest, turned fans into true heroes and predicted a future where geeks would rule the world. It’s proof that first-rate science fiction can truly stand the test of time.
- 1h 41m
- 91%
Pick It Up! is an independent documentary film about the rise in popularity of ska music in the 1990s–often referred to as “Third Wave Ska.” The film showcases the underground nature of this music genre all over the world and how the push into the spotlight in the '90s changed everything.
- 1h 32m
- 86%
Here's To Life tells the story of the Tempe Arizona band The Refreshments and how they managed to turn one mid-90s hit into an entire career. The film portrays their rise and fall, and their triumphant return in the modern era of independent music.
- 1h 12m
- 87%
This music-filled documentary following Australian metal band Parkway Drive features over a decade of behind-the-scenes personal footage, coupled with unprecedented access to the band's most explosive live tours and the world's biggest music festivals.
- 1h 23m
- 92%
How do three talented singers become some of the world’s top tribute artists? Follow “Elvis,” “Jackie Wilson” and “Jerry Lee Lewis” as they reveal the cost of borrowed fame and risk getting “lost in the act.”
- 1h 13m
- 87%
As catastrophic numbers of stray dogs roam the streets of Houston, Texas, twin sisters Tena and Tama Lundquist take matters into their own hands in order to save the animals they love.
- 2 episodes
- 93%
Admitted to the National Film Registry in 1999, this film allows viewers to be first-hand witnesses to Dr. King's civil rights crusade.