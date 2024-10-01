Extraordinary Women
Stories of past, present, and future women pioneers, scientists, scholars, and artists.
Jane Goodall braved a realm of unknowns to give the world a remarkable window into humankind’s closest living relatives.
When the future seems just around the corner, who can say who is the right person to grab it? Although the history of science and discovery has always favored the male gender, many women have also fearlessly ventured into the exciting unknown.
This episode celebrates JOAN RIVERS and includes highlights from her comedy career while host and comedy writer, Barry Cryer, will recall some of her funniest moments.
Known as the First Lady of the World, Eleanor Roosevelt was a leader in her own right and involved in numerous humanitarian causes throughout her life. She was one of the most active first ladies in history and worked for political, racial and social justice.
In late Victorian England, women began to organize to gain the right to vote. The fight for women's suffrage lasted well into the early 20th Century.
Here is nature seen through the hearts, minds and eyes of the world’s greatest female cinematographers.
For decades, it was thought that ADHD primarily affected boys and men. But new research is revealing the stunning impact the disorder can have on women, leading to effective treatments for millions who may be suffering in silence.
Host Mo Rocca show us: The woman who used her grandmother’s tea to keep food from spoiling. The social worker who invented the phone charging purse. The scientist who took a balloon into the stratosphere. And, the new take on the age old butter churner.
It is a Cold War sensation. Stalin's daughter Svetlana Alliluyeva flees to the West. During her childhood in the center of power, she was Joseph Stalin's favorite child.
An inspiring social impact film about the issues and obstructions that hold women back from their aspirations to be aviators. Real-life stories and frank commentary leave viewers clearly seeing the specific problems that confront so many, and will likely inspire and motivate many to act.
Widely regarded as the first woman of Native American and African American descent to have a pilot’s license, Bessie Coleman has long inspired women like her to reach their dreams. Unfortunately, her career ended with a tragic plane crash — but her legacy lives on.
This documentary series follows and observes three young European queens for an entire year.
WW2. The British Royal Navy turn to a retired wargamer and an unlikely group of young women to develop tactics and sink the German U-boats.
Dr. Jane Goodall and her staff prepare to reintroduce a special group of rescued and rehabilitated chimpanzees to the wild.