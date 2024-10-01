75th Anniversary of the End of WWII
September 2nd marks the 75th Anniversary of WWII’s end. Look back at some of the most dramatic moments that led to the conclusion of the war
Ex-CIA agent Ben Smith and a retired FBI officer journey through the Jungles of Burma in search of answers to a family mystery. They are searching for a crashed WWII plane that went down in this little-known, but important, theater of WWII, the perilous “Hump” - an airbridge over the Himalayas.
A team of maritime archaeologists descends 700 feet off the coast of North Carolina in search of the U-576, a German submarine that went down in a historic 1942 battle, possibly trapping 45 Nazi sailors inside.
An in-depth examination of the Second World War through the eyes of those who lived through it.
A famous scientist wrote the President of the United States, and the face of war, and our world, was changed forever. How and why did humanity develop a weapon capable of almost total destruction?
October 24, 1944, the world’s greatest battle at sea begins in the Philippines. Japan’s navy gambles on a decisive victory against the United States to turn the tide of World War II. Instead, Musashi, its top-secret super battleship, ends up at the bottom of the ocean.
As the "court magician of the Nazis," Kalanag enchanted parties for Goebbels and entertained the masses at Nazi Party events. At the same time, he was responsible for propaganda films. After the war, he was no longer allowed to work in the film industry, so he turned his hobby into a profession.
WW2. The British Royal Navy turn to a retired wargamer and an unlikely group of young women to develop tactics and sink the German U-boats.
Secret Nazi files from World War II reveal formerly classified technological innovations from brilliant German scientists who raced to create terrifying new “Wonder Weapons” and an atomic bomb. Some of their technological “firsts” remain the basis for modern-day air and spacecraft.
In the second World War, a new generation of planes and daredevil pilots take aerial combat to deadly new heights.
From D-Day through Liberation and beyond: uncover little-known facts, forgotten heroes and untold stories behind World War II.