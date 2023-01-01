Dirección

Fundador

John Hendricks

Founder and Chairman of the Board

Dirección ejecutiva

Clint Stinchcomb

President and CEO

Peter Westley

Chief Financial Officer

Tia Cudahy

Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel

Rob Burk

Head of Content

Jay Sodha

Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships

Carrie Hurlburt

SVP, Creative Services

Junta directiva

John Hendricks

Founder and Chairman, Curiosity Inc.

Clint Stinchcomb

President and CEO, Curiosity Inc.

Elizabeth Hendricks

President, Hendricks Factual Media

Matthew Blank

Former Chairman and CEO, Showtime Networks, Inc.

Patrick J. Keeley

Vice Chairman of Investment Banking, Stifel

Jonathan Huberman

Chairman and CEO, Software Acquisition Group, Inc.

Mike Nikzad

Vice President of Acquisitions, Software Acquisition Group, Inc.

Andrew Hendricks

President and CEO, Experius VR

Junta de asesores

John Seely Brown

Co-Chairman, Deloitte’s Center for the Edge

Vint Cerf

Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist, Google

Glenn Close

Actress, Activist

John DeGioia

President, Georgetown University

Robbert Dijkgraaf

Director, Institute for Advanced Studies, Princeton

Bran Ferren

CEO and Cofounder, Applied Minds

Don Henley

Recording Artist, Co-Founder of the Eagles and Founder of the Walden Woods Project

Michio Kaku

Theoretical Physicist, CCNY

Michael Keller

Vice Provost and University Librarian at Stanford University

William E. Kirwan

Chancellor Emeritus, University System of Maryland

Jack Leslie

Chairman and CEO, Weber Shandwick

Wynton Marsalis

Artistic Director, Jazz at Lincoln Center

Paul Saffo

Managing Director of Foresight, Discern Analytics

Rick Satava

Doctor, Professor of Surgery, Futurist

David Shaw

Managing Partner, Black Point Group

Jill Tarter

Astronomer and Co-founder of the SETI Institute

Michael Weber

Founder, MindLab; Founder, Deceptive Practices