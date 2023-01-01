Jack Leslie serves as Chairman of Weber Shandwick, the world’s leading public relations and public affairs firm. A seasoned global communications professional and political operative, Mr. Leslie specializes in helping corporations, public institutions, and prominent individuals to drive strategic campaigns. In 2009 President Obama appointed Mr. Leslie to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the U.S. African Development Foundation. He is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Board of Advisors of the Duke Global Health Institute, and the Advisory Committee on Voluntary Foreign Aid for the U.S. Agency for International Development. Previously, Mr. Leslie has served as Chairman of the Board of USA for UNHCR and participated in UNHCR Missions to Afghanistan, Kosovo, and Tanzania.