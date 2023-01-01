Paul Saffo is a forecaster with over two decades experience exploring the dynamics of large-scale, long-term change. He is a co-founder and Managing Director of Foresight at Discern Analytics. Mr. Saffo is also a Consulting Associate Professor at Stanford University, and leads the Forecasting/Future Studies Track at Singularity University. He is a non-resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council, and a Fellow of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences. His essays have appeared in a wide range of publications including The Harvard Business Review, Fortune, Wired, The Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.