Patrick J. Keeley joined Stifel in May 2008 and is the Vice Chairman of Investment Banking. He serves on the firm’s Investment Banking Management, Private Placement, and Commitment Committees. Prior to joining Stifel, Mr. Keeley was Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Investment Banking of FBR Capital Markets. Prior to that position, Mr. Keeley was Group Head of the Energy & Natural Resources investment banking group at Friedman, Billings, Ramsey & Co., Inc. Under Mr. Keeley’s leadership, FBR’s Energy & Natural Resources group completed 87 transactions representing over $18 billion in market value.

Before joining FBR in 1998, Mr. Keeley was a partner at the law firm of Fulbright & Jaworski L.L.P. in Washington, DC. There he represented oil and gas producers, pipelines, distribution companies, refineries, industry associations, and independent power producers in commercial transactions and proceedings, administrative proceedings, and litigation before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Department of Energy, the Department of the Interior, and various other federal and state courts and commissions. Preceding Fulbright & Jaworski L.L.P. in 1977, Mr. Keeley was an assistant to the General Counsel of the Federal Power Commission in Washington, DC.

Mr. Keeley received his B.A. in business administration from Georgetown University in 1970 and his J.D. degree from Fordham University in 1975.