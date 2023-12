As SVP, Creative Services for Curiosity Inc., Carrie Hurlburt oversees the visual strategy and execution for all external facing marketing. With more than 20 years of design experience, Hurlburt specializes in web, print as well as app strategy and design. Prior to joining the team, Hurlburt spent eight years with Discovery Creative, where she worked on numerous award-winning campaigns, including Deadliest Catch, Shark Week and Planet Earth.