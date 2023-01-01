Clint Stinchcomb is President and CEO of Curiosity, the global factual entertainment media company that is home to award-winning original and curated films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. Stinchcomb assumed his current role in 2018 and oversees the flagship Curiosity Inc. SVOD service, the linear Curiosity Channel, Curiosity Studios original programming, and One Day University.

Under Stinchcomb’s leadership, Curiosity has generated record revenue, grown to 23 million subscribers globally across all platforms and distributors, and its content is now seen in 175 countries worldwide. Curiosity became a publicly traded company in October 2020 following a reverse merger and is traded on the Nasdaq. Stinchcomb joined Curiosity Inc. in 2017 as Chief Distribution Officer.

An entrepreneurial executive with more than 25 years of traditional and digital media experience, he has played a critical role in the launches and successful growth of several television networks, content franchises and enthusiast brands.

Prior to joining Curiosity, Stinchcomb served as CEO and co-founder of Poker Central, the world’s first 24/7 global, multi-platform network dedicated to poker. He also served as Managing Director of Worldwide Media Group.

Stinchcomb held multiple senior roles with Discovery Communications, including Executive Vice President and General Manager of Emerging Television Networks, with responsibility for Discovery HD Theater, Discovery Times Channel, Military Channel, Turbo Media and Discovery Home. As SVP of New Media Operations and HDTV, he was responsible for the creation, implementation, and oversight of global new media businesses.

Stinchcomb holds a Bachelor’s degree in History from Dartmouth College.