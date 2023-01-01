Jay Sodha oversees Curiosity’s global commercial operations including linear and FAST channel distribution, partner direct-to-consumer offerings, content licensing, and partnership marketing. She is charged with securing and negotiating new distribution deals and developing strategic business partnerships to drive expansion across all global markets and platforms.

With more than 20 years of media experience, Sodha joins Curiosity most recently from The Vidya Collective in London where she was Director of Business Development & Partnerships. She also founded Victory Media Limited Inc., a media consultancy focused on building, delivering, and growing compelling content services for the world’s leading content providers, aggregators, and platforms. Sodha helped clients expand distribution, revenues, and brand awareness through strategic alliances across EMEA.

Prior to that, Sodha’s extensive media experience includes working in business development and distribution roles with established brands including Amazon, NBCUniversal Inc., and Bloomberg.

Sodha earned a BA from Regent’s University London, specializing in International Business Studies.