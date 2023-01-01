Leadership
Executive Leadership
Board of Directors
John Hendricks
Founder and Chairman, Curiosity Inc.
Clint Stinchcomb
President and CEO, Curiosity Inc.
Elizabeth Hendricks
President, Hendricks Factual Media
Matthew Blank
Former Chairman and CEO, Showtime Networks, Inc.
Patrick J. Keeley
Vice Chairman of Investment Banking, Stifel
Jonathan Huberman
Chairman and CEO, Software Acquisition Group, Inc.
Mike Nikzad
Vice President of Acquisitions, Software Acquisition Group, Inc.
Andrew Hendricks
President and CEO, Experius VR
Advisory Board
John Seely Brown
Co-Chairman, Deloitte’s Center for the Edge
Vint Cerf
Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist, Google
Glenn Close
Actress, Activist
John DeGioia
President, Georgetown University
Robbert Dijkgraaf
Director, Institute for Advanced Studies, Princeton
Bran Ferren
CEO and Cofounder, Applied Minds
Don Henley
Recording Artist, Co-Founder of the Eagles and Founder of the Walden Woods Project
Michio Kaku
Theoretical Physicist, CCNY
Michael Keller
Vice Provost and University Librarian at Stanford University
William E. Kirwan
Chancellor Emeritus, University System of Maryland
Jack Leslie
Chairman and CEO, Weber Shandwick
Wynton Marsalis
Artistic Director, Jazz at Lincoln Center
Paul Saffo
Managing Director of Foresight, Discern Analytics
Rick Satava
Doctor, Professor of Surgery, Futurist
David Shaw
Managing Partner, Black Point Group
Jill Tarter
Astronomer and Co-founder of the SETI Institute
Michael Weber
Founder, MindLab; Founder, Deceptive Practices