John DeGioia

Dr. John J. DeGioia is the 48th President of Georgetown University. Under his leadership, the University has completed a $1-billion capital campaign, launched the largest expansion of campus facilities in the institution’s history, significantly increased student financial aid, and strengthened endowments for faculty research. He has placed special emphasis on sustaining and strengthening Georgetown’s Jesuit identity, expanding its global engagement, and deepening its relationship with the Washington, DC community. Dr. DeGioia remains a faculty member in the Department of Philosophy and represents the university at the World Economic Forum and the Council on Foreign Relations.