John Seely Brown is currently the Independent Co-Chairman of Deloitte’s Center for the Edge as well as a visiting scholar and advisor to the Provost at USC. He previously served as the Chief Scientist for Xerox Corporation and the director of its Palo Alto Research Center. A cofounder of the Institute for Research on Learning, JSB’s research interests include arc-of-life learning, youth culture, digital media and institutional innovation. He is a member of both the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the National Academy of Education, a Fellow of both the American Association for Artificial Intelligence and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and a Trustee of the MacArthur Foundation.