Dr. Vint Cerf is vice president and Chief Internet Evangelist for Google. He is responsible for identifying new enabling technologies and applications on the Internet and other platforms for Google. Widely known as one of the “Fathers of the Internet,” Cerf is the co-designer of the TCP/ IP protocols and the architecture of the Internet. He has served in executive positions at MCI, the Corporation for National Research Initiatives and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. He currently serves as President of the Association for Computing Machinery, chairman of the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN), and chairman of StopBadWare. Dr. Cerf is a recipient of numerous awards and commendations including the US Presidential Medal of Freedom and the US National Medal of Technology, among many others. ARTICLES: The Internet is for Everyone, Delay-Tolerant Networking Architecture (co-author)