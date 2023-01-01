Back to Leadership Page

William E. Kirwan

Chancellor Emeritus, University System of Maryland

Dr. William E. Kirwan, chancellor emeritus and Regents Professor of Mathematics at the University System of Maryland, is a nationally recognized authority on critical issues shaping the higher education landscape. In June 2015, he stepped down as chancellor of the University System of Maryland, a position he held for nearly 13 years. He also served as president of Ohio State University for four years (1998-2002) and president of the University of Maryland, College Park for 10 years (1988-1998). Prior to his presidency, he was a member of the University of Maryland mathematics faculty for 24 years. A respected academic leader, Dr. Kirwan is a sought-after speaker on a wide range of higher education and research topics. Currently, Dr. Kirwan chairs the National Research Council Board of Higher Education and Workforce, chairs the College Board Advocacy & Policy Center Advisory Committee, and co-chairs the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics. He also serves on the Business-Higher Education Forum.