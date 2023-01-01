Andrew Hendricks serves as a member of our Board and has held such position since January 2021. Mr. Hendricks is currently Vice President of Hendricks Investment Holdings LLC (HIH) and is responsible for exploring venture investments in advanced media, digital technologies, and hospitality. Mr. Hendricks is also President and CEO of Experius VR, a company founded in 2015 to develop virtual and augmented reality television commercial development in 2016 for several brands in a variety of industries. With Mr. Hendricks’s guidance, Experius VR became a leader in hyper-realism and photogrammetric environments leading to the company’s advancements in Volumetric Video and Spacial Interactivity, leading to production of the highly-rated “Neferatari’s Tomb: Journey to Eternity” and “Tutankhamun: Enter the Tomb” experiences. “Tutankhamun: Enter the Tomb” premiered at the Saatchi Gallery in London as part of the King Tutankhamun Exhibit and subsequently won the Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Award for Best VR Education/Museum Experience. Mr. Hendricks is also the founder of Driven Experiences, a high-performance off-road driving school that works with automotive manufacturers providing advanced vehicle training, recovery, and safety.

Mr. Hendricks attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.