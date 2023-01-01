Mike Nikzad is a technology executive with over two decades of experience growing and transforming private and public tech companies. He also had a leading role in several successful M&A transactions. Mike is a Director, Sponsor, and Vice President of Acquisitions for the Software Acquisition Group (SWAG) II, a special purpose acquisition company. Prior this role, he was President of Ooyala, a leading global provider of media streaming services. Prior to that he was the Chief Operating Officer for Syncplicity, a SaaS enterprise collaboration company. Mike also held senior leadership positions with EMC Corporation’s (NYSE: EMC) Consumer and Small Business division, Iomega Corporation (NYSE: IOM), and NewNet Communication Technologies. Investment and M&A background include roles with SWAG, SilverStream Capital, and Skyview Capital.