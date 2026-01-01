Sean Piche is Chief Financial Officer of CuriosityStream Inc., where he leads the company’s global finance organization and is responsible for financial strategy, capital allocation and the strategic initiatives that drive its continued growth and long-term shareholder value.

A CPA and veteran finance executive, Piche brings 30 years of experience as both a senior finance operator and strategic advisor to CFOs and boards across media, entertainment and technology. His career spans public-company finance, capital markets, M&A, equity and debt financing and finance transformation.

Prior to joining CuriosityStream, Piche provided CFO services to growth-stage companies, including serving as CFO of Men in Blazers. Previously, he was a Partner and Global Media & Entertainment Co-Leader at CFGI and a Partner in Ernst & Young’s Financial Accounting Advisory Services practice, where he advised leading media and entertainment companies including Comcast NBCUniversal, Paramount Skydance, SiriusXM, Warner Bros. Discovery and Warner Music Group.

Earlier in his career, Piche held senior finance roles at NBCUniversal and Viacom, with responsibility for financial reporting, technical accounting and accounting operations. He started his career at EY in its Audit and Transaction Advisory Services practices, providing financial due diligence and transaction-structuring support to private equity firms and corporate acquirers.

Piche holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Binghamton University.