MEGAQUAKES

An earthquake over 8.0 magnitude hits with the force of over 30,000 atomic bombs. All over our planet, there are major cities overdue for major quakes. Where, when, and how will such quakes strike? And is there anything we can do to stop the destruction?
Frequently asked questions
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