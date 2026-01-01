Early Man
Before you go back there in your time machine, make sure you could survive in the prehistoric world by watching these programs....
- Original
- 1h 56m
How did humanity's earliest ancestors evolve into one of the most successful species on Earth? An extraordinary journey tracing the footsteps of early hominids. Using the latest paleoanthropological findings mixed with the latest CGI from Square Enix, this story is finally told.
- 52m
What happened to the Neanderthal species? Was it genocide? An epidemic? Climate change? Interbreeding? An ambitious team travels around the world to examine the evidence—exploring the main regions Neanderthals inhabited.
- 1h 30m
Was it genocide? Epidemics? Climate change? Interbreeding? Competitive replacement? In order to find out, this ambitious team examines the evidence as it would a criminal investigation. They take us around the world to forensic labs and explore the main regions Neanderthals inhabited.
- 51m
In Southern France, the entrance to a decorated cave hides 35 meters under sea level. Discovered 20 years ago, the paintings date back 30,000 years—and are threatened by rising waters. Follow a group of prehistorians and craftsmen as they construct a full-sized replica of the cave to preserve them.
- Original
- E37
- 19m
New evidence suggests humans arrived in North America far earlier than previously thought, and that they may have traveled along paths now buried deep beneath the sea.
- 52m
The Egtved Girl was a Nordic Bronze Age girl whose well-preserved remains were discovered outside Egtved, Denmark in 1921. For the first time, scientists have successfully tracked the migrations of a pre-historic being and we can accompany her during the last 15 months of life. Who was this girl?
- Original
- 6 episodes
Homicide detective Rod Demery and scientist Professor Turi King investigate history’s most intriguing murders to find long-lost killers.
- 52m
Humans have evolved for 200,000 years through subtle genetic adaptations. As technology reshapes daily life and climate change alters environments, researchers ask whether evolution can keep pace with the modern world.