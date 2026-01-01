Food for Thought
Take a global tour of the stories behind what is on our plate, the science of how it got there and the effects on our health and longevity.
- Original
- 5 episodes
Go back in time to our earliest hunter-gatherer beginnings all the way to the future of seed storage and food production.
- Original
- 4 episodes
Doctors, chefs and nutritionists weigh in on how changes in diet can positively affect health and longevity.
- Original
- 20 episodes
This series is loaded with mind-blowing factoids and stats, entertaining expert interviews, and infographics injected with cheeky humor.
- Original
- 6 episodes
EAT ME (OR TRY NOT TO) is a six-part series that explores how global iconic food brands shape our world and where we’re headed.
- Original
- 3 episodes
In our new series with @My Name Is Andong, we’re exploring how to eat like different legendary figures from history.
- Original
- E11
- 10m
More than 400 million cups of coffee are consumed in the United States alone each day, making it one of the hottest drinks – even when served cold. Experts reveal some of the surprising secrets that make your favorite coffees taste the way they do.
- 2 episodes
An evolutionary journey from the cosmos to the supermarkets, from Nature’s chefs—flowers and fruits—to Michelin star culinary artists.
- Original
- 13m
Meet Alex McCoy, an award-winning chef on a mission to perfect an American classic: the hamburger. He'll walk you through his tips and tricks to craft the perfect burger, all in the comfort of your kitchen.
- Original
- 18m
Steak and potatoes - if there's a better combination out there, we've yet to taste it. Award-winning chef Alex McCoy tests a variety of methods to ensure that you cook the ultimate steak right from your home.
- Original
- 10 episodes
Legally blind filmmaker James Rath explores accessibility, technology, and what it’s like to truly travel without barriers.
- Original
- 8 episodes
FASTER! Humanity’s Quest to Save Time, investigates the time-saving inventions we depend on and explores their impact on the world at large.
- 3 episodes
Discover Québec’s craft beer scene through three distinct microbreweries and their approach to ingredients, brewing and branding.
- 13 episodes
Discover the people, grapes and passions behind Canada's wine country in this playful, vino-fueled documentary series.
- 12 episodes
Steven Raichlen explores how we grill today and tomorrow, exploring eco-friendly seafood, next-gen tools and all-day grilled meals.