Hispanic Heritage Month
This month we honor the distinctive cultures and remarkable history of those who have indelibly shaped the Americas.
An unprecedented archaeological discovery of hundreds of sacrificed children in Peru unlocks the secrets of one of the most powerful and mysterious civilizations in South American history.
Manifest Destiny. The U.S. provokes a war with Mexico, taking California and much of the Southwest. The United States is forged in wars and now stretches coast to coast.
Cuba - The largest island in the Caribbean is becoming a tourist attraction with its touching history and vibrant culture.
Wildlife filmmaker and biologist, Dan O’Neill, embarks on an expedition to Guyana's untouched forests, a paradise home to abundant wildlife. However, the pristine world is threatened by illegal gold mining near the Rewa River. Can Dan document these incredible animals—before it's too late?
Lift the Ice follows the adventures of six uniquely skilled experts as they investigate the remarkable mysteries emerging from our ice.
In Underworld: Belize the team discovers why the Maya Civilization vanished. In the cave of Actun Tunichil Muknal, they uncover the remains of human sacrifices. Professor Holley Moyes reveals how a drought caused the Maya to venture underground to make human sacrifices as they prayed for rains.
The encounter between the conquistador and opportunist Hernan Cortés and the indigenous peoples of Central America is one of history's tragic tales of greed, conflict, imperial weakness and superior weaponry.
Che Guevara, the radical thinker, and Fidel Castro, the political animal: could they ever share the image of Latin America's "liberating savior?" Did Che Guevara, the diehard combatant, set off towards certain death in Bolivia?
Archaeologists and geneticists are uncovering surprising details about one of the most mysterious civilizations in Pre-Incan South America. While many are familiar with the Incas…few have heard of the Chachapoya, the people known as the Cloud Warriors, a mysterious pre-Incan Peruvian culture.
The Humboldt Current is part of a much larger system, the South Pacific Gyre, and the equator as its uppermost limit.
Cuba is at a crossroad. On one side: 50 years of isolation from the modern world has preserved an ecological paradise. The other: Profits.
The Cuban Missile Crisis was one of the defining moments of the mid-twentieth century and of the presidency of John Kennedy. How did the two Cold War powers of the USSR and the USA come to the point of threatening nuclear war?
There are few places on earth more forbidding and beautiful than Baja Mexico. 800 miles long and 10 million years in the making, it is home to a punishing desert and the most diverse sea on the planet. Explore amazing ecosystems in the Sea of Cortez and join the hunt with charismatic megafauna.
Journey through Chile with the safari guide, René Araneda and the oceanographer Susannah Buchan, looking for traces of amazing animals.
Discover biotopes and endemic species that have evolved over millions of years, but are now at risk from deforestation and climate change.
Meet a family of Chungungos, the world's mysterious, smallest otter. Living along the untamed coast of the southern Pacific Ocean, these furry, intelligent, and adorable creatures make their home in the wild of Chile.
The ghost cat is one of the most elusive animals roaming the wilderness. Adaptable and resilient, these cats dictate a precarious cycle of life for the creatures who share their home. In the cold, inhospitable mountains above Chile, a single mother raises her three cubs.
The Essequibo is a hidden river deep in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, virtually undetectable from the air.
The tropical climate and varied topography of Costa Rica have fostered exceptional biodiversity, with wildlife from both North and South America. From the peaks of volcanoes down to the Pacific and Caribbean shores. Discover the life of 90 of the most remarkable animals in this remarkable country.
Experience a close-up look at this remote and wild volcanic archipelago and its unique wildlife. Narrated by Mike Rowe.
Past the white sand beaches and beneath idyllic turquoise water lays one of the fiercest natural habitats in the world.