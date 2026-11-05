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Dream Car Garage (Season 4)

100% loved this13 episodes4KCC
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Exotic machines, rare finds, and restorations that reveal automotive obsession.

Explore a season packed with exotic cars, test drives, vintage collectibles from museums and private collections, and jaw-dropping restorations. Along the way, the series digs into what makes these machines valuable, memorable, and worth preserving. Sign up to follow the craftsmanship, history, and thrill that keep every episode moving.

Episode guide

13 episodes

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