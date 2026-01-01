Seven million years of human evolution, revealed through fossils and vivid CGI.
Explore how early hominids in Africa adapted, competed, cooperated, and slowly gave rise to Homo sapiens. Drawing on the latest paleoanthropological findings and striking CGI from Square Enix, this film turns deep time into a gripping investigation of how our species emerged. Sign up to see the evidence, the rivals, and the breakthroughs that shaped us.
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Frequently asked questions
Yes. Every plan unlocks the full library — including all Curiosity Originals like Out of the Cradle — in up to 4K, ad-free, on all your devices.
Out of the Cradle is a Curiosity Original, exclusive to Curiosity Stream.
Watch on the web, iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and most smart TVs. Start on one device and pick up right where you left off on another.
Curiosity Stream is our streaming service — thousands of documentaries and originals. The Smart Bundle is Curiosity Stream plus four other independent streaming services (Tastemade, Kidstream, Curiosity University, and SOMM TV) on a single subscription.