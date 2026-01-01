Out of the Cradle

Seven million years of human evolution, revealed through fossils and vivid CGI.

Explore how early hominids in Africa adapted, competed, cooperated, and slowly gave rise to Homo sapiens. Drawing on the latest paleoanthropological findings and striking CGI from Square Enix, this film turns deep time into a gripping investigation of how our species emerged. Sign up to see the evidence, the rivals, and the breakthroughs that shaped us.