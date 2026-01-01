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Curiosity Original

Out of the Cradle

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Seven million years of human evolution, revealed through fossils and vivid CGI.

Explore how early hominids in Africa adapted, competed, cooperated, and slowly gave rise to Homo sapiens. Drawing on the latest paleoanthropological findings and striking CGI from Square Enix, this film turns deep time into a gripping investigation of how our species emerged. Sign up to see the evidence, the rivals, and the breakthroughs that shaped us.

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Out of the Cradle is a Curiosity Original, exclusive to Curiosity Stream.

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