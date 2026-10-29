The History of Food

Curiosity Original
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Plans start at $4.17/month
From campfire sparks to seed vaults, discover how food shaped humanity.
Explore a story stretching from early hunter-gatherers to the future of seed storage and food production. This series connects cooking, agriculture, preservation, industry, and emerging ideas about what we eat next. Sign up to see how every meal carries the history of human survival, ingenuity, and change.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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