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The History of Food

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From campfire sparks to seed vaults, discover how food shaped humanity.

Explore a story stretching from early hunter-gatherers to the future of seed storage and food production. This series connects cooking, agriculture, preservation, industry, and emerging ideas about what we eat next. Sign up to see how every meal carries the history of human survival, ingenuity, and change.

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5 episodes

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