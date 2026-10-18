Prescription: Nutrition

Curiosity Original
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Where science and the kitchen rethink what belongs on your plate.
Hear doctors, chefs, and nutritionists examine how diet can shape health and longevity, from plant-based eating to the role of grains, legumes, nuts, and fruit. The series blends research with vivid cooking insight, giving each episode practical stakes and surprising context. Sign up to see food through a sharper, more informed lens.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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