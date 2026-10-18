Putin and the Oligarchs

Inside the shadowy bargain between power, fear, and Russia's billionaires.

This documentary examines how Vladimir Putin reshaped Russia's oligarchs, using fear to consolidate control after the fall of the Soviet Union. Through high-stakes arrests, immense fortunes, and global scrutiny, it reveals the tense bond between the super-rich and the ruler they could not outmaneuver. Sign up to watch a gripping account of wealth and power colliding on a world stage.