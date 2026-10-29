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Leonardo: The Mystery of the Lost Portrait

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A forgotten portrait ignites a Europe-wide hunt for Leonardo's true face.

This documentary follows the investigation sparked by a painting discovered in 2008, as art historians and scientists test whether it could be an authentic self-portrait of Leonardo da Vinci. Through pigment analysis, carbon dating, handwriting study, facial comparison, and fingerprint evidence, the film reveals how art and science converge around one of history's most elusive figures.

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