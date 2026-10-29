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Rebuilding Notre Dame

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Inside the race to decode and restore a wounded Gothic icon.

After the 2019 fire, more than 200 experts confront a question with no simple answer: how do you rebuild an 800-year-old cathedral when no one knows exactly how it was first made? Through scans, excavations, material analysis, and digital models, this series reveals the hidden engineering, craft, and history guiding Notre-Dame back to life.

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3 episodes

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