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Space Smash

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A million fragments race above Earth, threatening the satellites we depend on.

This film reveals how decades of launches turned orbit into a dangerous field of high-speed debris, putting satellites, space missions, and even life on Earth at risk. You will see why collisions are becoming more likely, how experts track the threat, and the inventive cleanup technologies engineers are racing to build. Sign up to watch a timely look at the fragile infrastructure above us.

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