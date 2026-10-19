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Space Junk Dangers

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Above Earth, a hidden storm of debris threatens every mission.

This episode examines how anti-satellite missile tests and decades of defunct hardware have turned orbit into a growing hazard. Through expert analysis and stark examples, you will see why even tiny fragments can endanger satellites and astronauts, and how each new breakup raises the stakes for spaceflight. Sign up to watch a timely look at the fragile environment above our planet.

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