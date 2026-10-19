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Curiosity Original

Private Moonshot

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A startup nation’s lunar dream hangs on one final descent.

Follow the nonprofit team behind Israel’s first privately launched Moon mission as engineers, founders, and mission control push a low-cost spacecraft toward a historic landing. With every orbit, burn, and last-minute setback, this episode reveals how bold ideas, technical risk, and national ambition collide at the edge of the lunar surface.

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