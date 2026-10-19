Private Moonshot

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Plans start at $4.17/month
A startup nation’s lunar dream hangs on one final descent.
Follow the nonprofit team behind Israel’s first privately launched Moon mission as engineers, founders, and mission control push a low-cost spacecraft toward a historic landing. With every orbit, burn, and last-minute setback, this episode reveals how bold ideas, technical risk, and national ambition collide at the edge of the lunar surface.
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