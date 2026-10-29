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T-Rex Timeline

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From a deer-sized hunter to a giant predator, the tyrant lineage emerges.

See how paleontologists connect tiny Moros intrepidus to Scotty, the largest T. rex ever discovered. This episode traces a 70-million-year gap in the North American tyrannosaur record, revealing how new fossils and fresh analysis are reshaping one of prehistory's most iconic family trees. Sign up to watch the science behind the rise of a king.

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