The Rise & Fall Of T-Rex

Curiosity Original
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How a vanished apex predator became science's ultimate cold case.
Explore how Tyrannosaurus rex rose from prehistoric ruler to modern icon, then trace the scientific rebellion that investigated its sudden end. Through fossil clues, impact evidence, and a mystery that reshaped life on Earth, this film turns a familiar dinosaur into a deeper story about how science solves world-changing questions.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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