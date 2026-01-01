Five apocalypses reshaped Earth, and survivors rewrote the history of life.
Discover how five mass extinctions nearly erased life, from frozen seas and volcanic upheaval to the asteroid impact that ended the dinosaurs. Along the way, meet the strange creatures, dominant predators, and resilient survivors that transformed each ruined world into a new age. It is a gripping way to see how our living world was forged.
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Frequently asked questions
Yes. Every plan unlocks the full library — including all Curiosity Originals like Prehistoric Worlds — in up to 4K, ad-free, on all your devices.
Prehistoric Worlds is a Curiosity Original, exclusive to Curiosity Stream.
Watch on the web, iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and most smart TVs. Start on one device and pick up right where you left off on another.
Curiosity Stream is our streaming service — thousands of documentaries and originals. The Smart Bundle is Curiosity Stream plus four other independent streaming services (Tastemade, Kidstream, Curiosity University, and SOMM TV) on a single subscription.