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Axolotl: Salamander from the Underworld

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A tiny lake dweller may hold the key to human regeneration.

Explore the extraordinary axolotl, a salamander from Mexico City’s ancient waterways that can regenerate limbs, organs, and even parts of its brain. This film connects its fragile fight for survival with the science of healing, aging, and the future of regeneration. Sign up to see how one remarkable species links culture, conservation, and cutting-edge research.

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