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Land of the Hobbits

Breakthrough
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A tiny skeleton on Flores rewrites the story of human evolution.

In this Breakthrough episode, archaeologists uncover the remains of Homo floresiensis on the Indonesian island of Flores and confront the fierce debate that follows. You will explore how isolation, anatomy, and stone tools reveal a distinct kind of human and challenge familiar ideas about our past. Sign up to watch a discovery that makes human evolution feel stranger, deeper, and more alive.

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